Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, claimed Wednesday that Democratic colleagues critical of the U.S. recently eliminating a top Iranian official are “in love with terrorists.”

Mr. Collins made the comment while being interviewed by Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs after a U.S. airstrike last week killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the infamous Quds Force, triggering the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to hold a vote Thursday on limiting President Trump’s ability to deploy the U.S. military against Iran.

“They’re in love with terrorists,” Mr. Collins said about Democrats. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

Democrats critical of the airstrike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad’s international airport last Thursday have complained that the president acted without consulting Congress.

The House is slated to vote on a resolution Thursday afternoon preventing the U.S. military from using force against Iran except to “defend against an imminent armed attack.”

Mr. Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he hopes fellow Republicans will reject the resolution.

