By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for a shooting and a crash that left three people dead.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo sentenced Derrick Jupiter, 21, after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree murder for the shooting and manslaughter for the crash, the Palm Beach Post reported. He had been facing three counts of first-degree murder and a mandatory life sentence.

Jupiter was driving an SUV through suburban West Palm Beach in February 2018 as he and his passengers, Jerry Dunois, 20, and Deandre Jean Louis, 17, pursued a car driven by Chauncy Christian, 21.

Both Jean Louis and Dunois fired guns at Christian’s car, investigators said. The shooting and chase had started at St. Andrews apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office report.

After Christian was fatally wounded, Jupiter attempted to flee at speeds of about 100 mph (160 kph) and crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing Jean Louis and Dunois, authorities said.

Jupiter told investigators that Jean Louis and Dunois shot at Christian because he showed a gun. Deputies didn’t report finding a gun in Christian’s car.

