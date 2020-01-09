By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy who admitted beating his wife has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

As part of his plea deal Wednesday, two charges were dropped and prosecutors will recommend that Eric Leon Walker, 38, be sentenced to probation.

The Kansas City Star reports Walker was placed on leave after his arrest and has not worked for the Johnson County Sheriff’s office since Nov. 22.

Walker was accused in court documents and at a November court hearing of beating his wife and threatening to kill her at their home last May. She testified the couple’s son was in the house during part of the altercation.

According to court records Walker choked his wife before forcing her to the ground and punching her in the face. When she tried to leave, Walker grabbed her and told her he and another person were going to kill her, according to court records.

