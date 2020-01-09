WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man who was on his way to being tried a second time for the shooting death of another man 12 years ago is now expected to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Kyle Bolaski, 36, of Springfield, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2008 shooting of Vincent Tamburello Jr. But the Vermont Supreme Court reversed the decision in 2014, in part because evidence regarding Tamburello’s mental health was excluded. Bolaski claims he acted in self-defense when Tamburello attacked him at a softball field.

A change of plea hearing is slated for Bolaski on Thursday, Valley News reported, and Windsor County State’s Attorney David Cahill last week filed an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Bolaski first shot Tamburello in the leg, but that a second shot in the buttocks struck a major artery and caused him to bleed to death.

Defense attorney Brian Marsicovetere wrote in his filing that his client did not intend to kill Tamburello, but has accepted responsibility for his “lack of judgement and insight when he fired the second shot.”

Marsicovetere did not respond to attempts for comment from Valley News on Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.