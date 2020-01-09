Americans praise nurses, engineers and medical doctors for their honesty and ethics in a big way. Lawmakers, however, have not earned such admiration. Senators and members of Congress, in fact, are at the bottom of the heap when it comes to the public’s trust factor. So says Gallup, in its annual assessment of 22 professions.

Let’s start at the top. The annual poll found that 85% of Americans say that the honesty and ethical standards of nurses are “very high” or “high.” Another 66% gave the same glowing review to engineers, 65% thought that way about doctors. These are the top three most admired professions in America. Police officers, incidentally, were sixth on the list; 54% of Americans gave the men and women in blue a “high” or “very high” review for honesty and ethics.

Just over a quarter of the respondents — 28% — thought that journalists had such sterling ethical standards, however. There’s a big partisan divide here: 13% of Republican respondents agreed with this positive review, compared to 47% of Democrats.

But wait. The survey found the nation’s lawmakers in the bottom three professions: Only 13% of the respondents cited the honesty and ethics of senators, 12% said the same of members of Congress. In last place were “car sales people,” who earned 9% of the public’s trust.

“Americans’ high regard for healthcare professionals contrasts sharply with their assessments of stockbrokers, advertising professionals, insurance salespeople, senators, members of Congress and car salespeople — all of which garner less than 20% of U.S. adults saying they have high levels of honesty and ethics,” writes Gallup analyst RJ Reinhart.

“The public’s low levels of belief in the honesty and ethical standards of senators and members of Congress may be a contributing factor in poor job approval ratings for the legislature. No more than 30% of Americans have approved of Congress in the past 10 years,” Mr. Reinhart advises.

The survey of 1,025 U.S. adults was conducted Dec. 2-15 and released Tuesday.

IMPEACHMENT IMMUNITY

The public is not buying into the impeachment process against President Trump, now devolving into an inconclusive melodrama. But wait. Some massive Morning Consult polling shows that impeachment activities against Mr. Trump “are still not harming perceptions of his job performance,” the pollster says.

A hefty, nationwide survey of 161,591 registered voters found that the president’s 43% approval did not drop amid the impeachment frenzy, while his 53% disapproval rating actually fell by 1 percentage point.

The findings marked Mr. Trump’s “best net approval rating in 2019” and were driven by improved ratings among independent voters, representing the president’s best showing among Republican voters since the first four months of his presidency, Morning Consult noted.

EVERY VOTE’S GONNA COUNT

The $10 billion election is now underway. The two major political parties are expected to drop that startling amount of money in campaign advertising this year, and the competition is keen. The West Virginia secretary of state’s office, for example, has revealed that the Democratic Party lost 83,119 voters in the state since 2016, while Republican registrations increased by 13,325. This has made a big dent in registration in a once true blue Democratic state. Democrats now have 488,148 voters, Republicans 411,872.

Every vote counts, particularly in often-overlooked, older neighborhoods where long-standing family ties and local connections are significant.

“What reporters and pollsters and outsiders tend to miss in slow-growth regions is that the suburban vote requires changing the hearts and minds of voters who have been in place their entire lives. That is not easily accomplished. Their votes can also shift the results in a state,” writes Salena Zito, a Washington Examiner columnist.

“While an abundance of stories have been written about the ‘blue-ing’ of Texas and Georgia suburbs and what that might mean for other former Republican strongholds similar to those suburbs, it is equally important to consider what the reddening of West Virginia means to other former Democratic strongholds where voters are more similar than perhaps political experts considered,” she advises.

THE RIGHT SLOGAN

A brief note for conservative folks who hanker to share their beliefs. The Media Research Center’s online shop offers a new variety of apparel, mugs, magnets, buttons and other goodies — now billed by the press watchdog as “your source for conservative gear.”

And about those slogans: They include “Pro-life, pro-gun, pro-God,” “I’m conservative, deal with it,” “Don’t believe the fake news media” and “Fight back against leftist-media’s impeachment crusade” — among other mottoes. Intrigued? Consult MRC-store.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 45% of U.S. voters say President Trump should fight impeachment charges in the Senate; 86% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 93% of voters who approve of his job performance think he should fight the charges, 80% of conservatives, 58% of military voters and 56% of evangelical voters also agree.

• 45% of voters overall think Mr. Trump should resign from office; 8% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 78% of Democrats agree.

• 3% of voters who approve of his job performance think he should resign, 13% of conservatives, 32% of military voters and 33% of evangelical voters also agree.

• 11% of voters overall are undecided or don’t know what Mr. Trump should do; 6% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 4% of voters who approve of his job performance are undecided or don’t know what he should do, 7% of conservatives, 11% of military voters and 11% of evangelical voters also agree.

Source: AN ECONOMIST/YOUGOV POLL of 1,995 U.S. VOTERS conducted JAN. 4-5.

