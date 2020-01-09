By - Associated Press - Updated: 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020

WASHINGTON — Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says Iran’s accident investigation agency has invited it to the site where a Ukrainian plane crashed, killing 176 people, including at least 63 Canadians.

The board says it has accepted the invite and is making arrangements to travel to the site after hearing from Iran’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The board says it will be working with other groups and organizations already on site.

Canada’s foreign minister held a rare telephone conversation with Iran’s foreign minister late Wednesday to stress Canada’s desire to be a part of the investigation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that intelligence sources indicate the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile.

