Iran has invited the U.S. accident-investigating agency to take part in the probe of this week’s crash of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran.

The National Transportation Safety Board said late Thursday that it would “evaluate its level of participation in the investigation.”

The extent of the NTSB’s role could be limited by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Under rules set by a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB is entitled to participate in the investigation because the crash involved a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the U.S.

American, British and Canadian officials say it is “highly likely” that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down, possibly in an accident, by an Iranian missile. The NTSB says it will not speculate about the cause of the crash, which killed all 176 people on board.

