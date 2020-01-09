By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

Iran has invited the U.S. accident-investigating agency to take part in the probe of this week’s crash of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran.

The National Transportation Safety Board said late Thursday that it would “evaluate its level of participation in the investigation.”

The extent of the NTSB’s role could be limited by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Trump takes victory lap as court rules border wall building can proceed
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Under rules set by a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB is entitled to participate in the investigation because the crash involved a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the U.S.

American, British and Canadian officials say it is “highly likely” that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down, possibly in an accident, by an Iranian missile. The NTSB says it will not speculate about the cause of the crash, which killed all 176 people on board.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide