Canadian and U.S. authorities said Thursday that they have incontrovertible evidence that Iranians shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Tehran Wednesday, killing all aboard.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional.”

President Trump said Thursday he suspected the Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranians who “made a mistake” during Tehran’s missile attacks against U.S. military bases.

“I have my suspicions,” the president told reporters. “Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side. It has nothing to do with us. It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and somebody could have made a mistake.”

The passenger liner crashed moments after takeoff in Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard early Wednesday. A London-based global information firm said Thursday that the plane was likely downed by an Iranian missile.

The president called it “a tragic thing.”

“Some people say it was mechanical, I personally don’t think that’s even a question,” Mr. Trump said. “I have a feeling that it’s just some very terrible. Something very terrible happened, very devastating.”

