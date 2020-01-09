Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg hold the largest leads over President Trump in head-to-head match-ups in Michigan among a handful of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, according to polling released late Wednesday.

Mr. Biden led Mr. Trump by 7 points, 50% to 43%, and Mr. Bloomberg led Mr. Trump by 6 points, 47% to 41%, according to the Glengariff Group poll provided to The Detroit News.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont led Mr. Trump by 4 points, 49% to 45%, though that was down from a 12-point edge Mr. Sanders had in May.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts both held 2-point leads over Mr. Trump in the state.

Mr. Trump won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes over Hillary Clinton, and the state is critical to his reelection prospects this year.

There were “warning signs” for both Mr. Trump and the Democrats in the survey, said Richard Czuba, founder of Glangariff.

For Mr. Trump, it’s his favorability rating: 40% of voters said they had a favorable view of the president, compared to 51% who reported an unfavorable one.

Mr. Czuba said the warning sign for Democrats could be the new numbers for Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders, both of whom are campaigning on markedly liberal agendas of universal health care and free college.

He said Michigan will be a toss-up if Ms. Warren is the nominee and that she appears to be “particularly weak” among male voters who are Mr. Trump’s biggest supporters.

“She has real problems with the independents who are going to decide the election,” he said.

The survey of 600 likely Michigan voters was taken from Jan. 3-7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

