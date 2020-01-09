By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas used car dealership pitchman has been arrested on suspicion of several drug crimes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County Jail booking records show that 37-year-old Aaron Christian Wirtz was arrested Tuesday and released Wednesday. Wirtz doesn’t have a listed phone number.

He is well-known in the Wichita area as the over-the-top Super Car Guys pitchman in the used car dealership’s TV commercials. The dealership is known for the slogan “buying a car doesn’t have to suck.”

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said the arrest came after officers served a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Police found 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 2 ounces (0.06 kilograms) of heroin, narcotic pills, a mushroom grow operation, drug paraphernalia and two handguns inside a home

