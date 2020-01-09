By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - A man exercising at a South Carolina high school has been arrested after he had two guns inside a bag he left behind after he worked out, authorities said.

A student found the bag and saw the guns Tuesday in a parking lot at Lexington High School as he tried to identify the owner, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

The student told an administrator and a school police officer investigated, determining that 48-year-old Brent Wilson Skinner owned the guns, Koon said.

TOP STORIES
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
Khamenei misjudges Trump and loses his leading terrorist
Virginia moderates thwart liberals with limits to progressive wish list

Skinner left the bag while exercising at the school before it opened Tuesday morning, Koon said in a statement.

Skinner is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds. He turned himself in Thursday and was awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate whether he had a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide