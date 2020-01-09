By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) - A Maine man accused of shooting at construction workers in his neighborhood has been charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.

Stephen Rosetti, 66, of Waterboro, shot at excavation workers clearing trees near his home on Wednesday, according to police. Authorities surrounded Rosetti’s home for nearly three hours before he surrendered.

No injuries were reported and no homes were evacuated during the standoff. The workers said they found bullet holes in their equipment. The shooting is still under investigation.

Rosetti was taken to the York County Jail, where he was later released on $1,000 cash bail.

York County Jail officials said there is no attorney listed on file for Rosetti.

