Thursday, January 9, 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A western New York man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, authorities said.

Nathaniel Baker, 23, of Buffalo, was charged on Wednesday with second degree murder with a depraved indifference for human life.

Prosecutors said it appeared that Jordan Robinson was beaten, but an autopsy report has not been released.

Baker and his girlfriend brought Jordan to the Erie County Medical Center on Tuesday, according to Buffalo police. Jordan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police found Baker at his sister’s home, but Buffalo police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said Baker refused to exit the house, and a SWAT team was called in. Baker surrendered after about three and a half hours.

Baker is being held without bail. His felony hearing is scheduled for Friday.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on Baker’s behalf.

