By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A Columbus man has been sentenced to 300 days behind bars for the death of his passenger after the vehicle they were in crashed.

Platte County District Court records say Martin Gomez Jr. was sentenced last week. He’d pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide while driving reckless. Prosecutors had lowered the charge from felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The crash occurred the morning of June 22, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Columbus. Gomez’s northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control, entered a ditch, veered back onto the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field, authorities have said.

His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene: Joseph Sullivan, 24. He lived in Columbus.

