By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in South Dakota for sexually assaulting a toddler.

Stephen Charles Schmidt, 78, earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. In an agreement with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed.

Schmidt was indicted by a Minnehaha County grand jury last March and sentenced in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

TOP STORIES
Mike Pence: Iran ballistic missile attack intended to 'kill Americans'
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann

Prosecutors said the 3-year-old girl told a family member she had been touched by Schmidt. She later changed her story and the case was dropped in 2018.

Charges were refiled after Schmidt called law enforcement to confess in February 2019, the Argus Leader reported.

He said he justified the touching by thinking they were “both getting enjoyment,” according to a court affidavit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide