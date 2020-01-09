By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was killed and a child wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Police Sgt. Jake Becchina said in a news release that witnesses reported that the suspect argued with the adult victim Wednesday before firing at him multiple times. Becchina says the suspect then left in an unknown direction.

The release says the wounded man was taken to a hospital where he died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

TOP STORIES
Glacier National Park to replace signs saying glaciers would be gone by 2020
Virginia moderates thwart liberals with limits to progressive wish list
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Becchina says a young child who also was wounded at the scene was driven to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police provided no motive for the shooting but said it doesn’t appear to be random.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide