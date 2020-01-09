By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

WHITE HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the shooting death of another man’s dog.

Justin Chipman, 24, of Steuben, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison with two additional years suspended. He was also ordered to serve one year of probation after his release and to pay $100 in restitution.

Chipman was found guilty in the August 2018 shooting death of lobsterman Phil Torrey’s pug named Franky. Chipman was convicted on animal cruelty, burglary and other charges.

TOP STORIES
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education

Chipman and Nathan Burke were accused of taking Franky from Torrey’s home while he was out of town. The two men told police the dog ran away during a joyride in Torrey’s Hummer, authorities said.

The dog’s body later washed ashore in Winter Harbor.

Both men worked on Torrey’s lobster boat. They turned themselves in to police in September 2018.

Burke has not yet been tried in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide