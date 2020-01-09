By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A man who killed a U.S. Marine in Kentucky was sentenced Thursday to life without parole.

Fayette Judge Julie Muth Goodman followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Dawan Mulazim, 36, to life without parole for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Price.

Mulazim was convicted in October of intentional murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the shooting of Price. The Marine’s wife, Megan Price, was wounded in the attack but survived.

Investigators said the couple was waiting outside a Lexington bar in June 2014 when Mulazim and his nephew, Quincinio Canada, robbed and shot at them.

Canada was acquitted in 2018 of charges related to Price’s death. He was convicted on charges related to a different robbery and is serving a 70-year sentence. Mulazim was already sentenced to 60 years for the same robbery.

Mulazim was previously tried in 2018 but a jury didn’t reach a verdict.

Mulazim and his attorneys will have the option to file an appeal in the case.

