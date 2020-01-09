By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Another showdown between the military and President Trump over his use of the president’s pardon powers may loom.

According to a report in the Washington Post, an Army general has refused a request by an officer whom Mr. Trump pardoned to get back his Special Forces tab.

Citing “two defense officials … speaking on condition of anonymity,” the Post reported that Lt. Gen. Francis M. Beaudette, the commander of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, had denied the request for reinstatement by retired Army Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn.

TOP STORIES
McConnell signs on to Hawley resolution to dismiss impeachment charges without trial
Tulsi Gabbard: 'Everybody knows and understands' that Hillary Clinton is a 'warmonger'
Glacier National Park to replace signs saying glaciers would be gone by 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide