WASHINGTON — Iran’s foreign minister is calling the Trump administration an “unhinged regime” that killed the country’s top military commander in “a terrorist attack” and is engaged in “economic terrorism,” strangling ordinary Iranians’ access to food and medicine.

Mohammad Javad Zarif’s statement was read by Iran’s United Nations ambassador at a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday because the United States did not give Zarif a visa. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi called Zarif’s visa denial a violation of the 1947 U.N. agreement with the U.S.

Zarif protested “more damaging American unilateralism” in defiance of international law and norms, citing the “dastardly targeted assassination” of “martyr” General Qassem Soleimani. And he called Iran’s missile strikes Tuesday against Iraqi bases where U.S. troops were housed a “measured and proportionate response.”

