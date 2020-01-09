By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A judge has rejected a plea agreement for a Minot man accused of leaving his three young children home alone and threatening a convenience store clerk with a knife.

Minot Daily News said the state agreed to the deal which would have dismissed some charges against 27-year-old Christian Joel Henry. Among the charges against Henry are several counts of child neglect.

He’s accused of leaving the children, ages 5, 2 and an infant, home alone in October. The oldest child left the house in blizzard-like conditions to look for her parents before a neighbor found her and called police.

TOP STORIES
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Democrats appear to delay vote challenging Trump's war powers after Iran strike

Henry is also accused of threatening the clerk with a knife in August about a stolen cell phone.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide