DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A man suspected of killing a 74-year-old Davenport resident was driving the resident’s car when police spotted and then arrested him, court records say.

Charlie Gary III, of Davenport, is charged with murder, robbery and burglary. Scott County court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He was arrested Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

A criminal complaint says Gary, 19, admitted breaking into the home of Robert Long, intending to steal Long’s car. Gary told investigators that he strangled Long and then drove away in the car.

Long’s body was found Tuesday.

