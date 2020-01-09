PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in Yuma in connection with a Phoenix homicide.

Phoenix police say 49-year-old Todd Nordenbrock was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

It’s unclear if Nordenbrock has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police say detectives developed probable cause to arrest Nordenbrock in the death of 47-year-old Lonnie Plato, but police didn’t disclose any details.

Officers were called Tuesday night to check out an open door at a north Phoenix business that was supposed to be closed.

While searching the area, officers say they found Plato’s body.

Police say Plato’s death appeared to be suspicious and was being investigated as a homicide.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.