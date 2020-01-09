By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to falsely labeling $4 million worth of foreign crabmeat as produced in the U.S. has received a 366-day prison sentence, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Thursday that Philip R. Carawan also was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine. His company, Capt. Neill’s Seafood Inc. was given five years’ probation and required to pay a $500,000 fine.

Carawan, of Columbia, admitted last August to falsely labeling more than 179,000 pounds of crabmeat and selling it to wholesale membership clubs and other retailers.

Prosecutors said Carawan also admitted that he and his company couldn’t meet customer demands for domestic blue crab. It says he made up the difference by using crabmeat purchased from South America and Asia. He also admitted that as early as 2012, he had company workers repack foreign crabmeat into containers labeled “Product of USA.”

