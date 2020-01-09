By Alex Swoyer and Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Thursday, January 9, 2020

The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that House Democrats’ impeachment was “unconstitutional,” arguing the Supreme Court should step in and rule it out of bounds.

“The Supreme Court should step in and rule this impeachment unconstitutional, to prevent a precedent from forming which would allow the House to overstep its bounds and impeach for policy differences or political leverage,” Mr. Giuliani tweeted.

His comment comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she would continue to hold on to the articles of impeachment which charge Mr. Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Under prior precedent, Mr. Trump’s trial in the Senate cannot begin until the speaker transmits the charges.

The House voted largely on party lines to impeach Mr. Trump Dec. 18 after a 12-week inquiry into a July phone call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a probe into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump earlier this month made similar calls as Mr. Giuliani seeks high court review of the largely partisan impeachment probe.

“Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?” Mr. Trump tweeted Dec. 2.

