The timing of a Senate impeachment trial could give President Trump the opportunity to exult in his acquittal right in the face of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the annual State of the Union address.

That’s the view of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said Thursday that “even Democrats are turning on Nancy Pelosi for her mishandling of the impeachment sham.”

Mrs. Sanders said she looks forward to the president “being vindicated by the Senate and declaring victory at his State of the Union in front of Pelosi and the American people in a few weeks.”

Mr. Trump’s prime-time State of the Union address is scheduled for Feb. 4. He will deliver the speech from the speaker’s rostrum in the House, with Mrs. Pelosi seated directly behind him.

Although Mrs. Pelosi hasn’t sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate yet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues Thursday that he wants to move ahead with the trial next week.

That would give senators three weeks to wrap up the trial before the State of the Union address.

