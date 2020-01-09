By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Thursday left two men wounded and spurred a high-speed vehicle chase involving cars driven by the victims and the shooters, a pursuit that ended when the shooters’vehicle crashed.

The incident began when two men pulled up in a car near the club and opened fire on the victims, authorities said. The two men then got in another vehicle and pursued the shooters.

When the shooters’ vehicle crashed a short time later, they fled the scene on foot. It’s not clear if either one was injured.

The two wounded men then drove to a hospital in southern New Jersey, where both were listed in stable condition. One man was shot in the hand, while the the other was shot in the ribs. Their names have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, and a possible motive has not been disclosed.

