Former Roman Catholic cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick has left the Kansas friary where he had stayed as a sexual misconduct scandal swirled about him, according to a report.

Catholic News Agency reported this week that Mr. McCarrick — the former archbishop of Washington — voluntarily left the St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria, Kansas, last weekend.

A spokesperson for the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Conrad did not reveal Mr. McCarrick’s new residence to Catholic News Agency, save to describe the home as a community for those removed from ministry.

Mr. McCarrick was defrocked in February. He has since been named in several lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during his tenure in dioceses in New York and New Jersey.

He also is the subject of a Vatican investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.