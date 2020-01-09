DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The trial for a man charged with killing a Des Moines mother and her two young children has again been delayed.

A judge on Thursday agreed to push the trial date for Marvin Escobar-Orellana to April 27 after both sides requested more time to prepare for trial, television station KCCI reported. Escobar-Orellana’s trial had been had been set to begin on Jan. 27.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son on July 16 in a Des Moines home. He has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have said Escobar-Orellana is in the United States illegally and had twice been deported before the shooting. He was convicted in 2010 of illegal entry into the U.S.

