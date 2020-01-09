By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee truck driver was found fatally shot inside his tractor-trailer and a suspect surrendered to deputies a day later, authorities said.

Dajuante Stuart, 30, of Hermitage, was found fatally shot inside his truck Wednesday on Interstate 269 near Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

After reviewing video footage inside Stuart’s cab, detectives called it a homicide investigation and put out a description of a suspect, who turned himself in Thursday, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The suspect was not identified and there was no word on possible charges.

