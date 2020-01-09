TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson woman accused of selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Lana Leshinsky will be on supervised release for three years after she completes her prison term.

They say Leshinsky sold fentanyl powder to a man who ingested the substance during the early morning hours of July 14, 2017.

The man died shortly thereafter.

Leshinsky was indicted by a grand jury in February 2018 and pleaded guilty to a charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Leshinsky could have been facing a 20-year prison sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.