By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia physician has been charged with handing out illegitimate prescriptions for amphetamines.

Forty-eight-year-old Gurpreet Bajwa of Oakton was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court in Alexandria with illegal distribution of Adderall.

He was ordered to be held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

TOP STORIES
Gunman sentenced to life in 'Fast and Furious' killing
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump

Undercover officers visited Bajwa’s office in Fairfax in 2018 and obtained Adderall prescriptions under flimsy pretexts, an FBI affidavit said.

The FBI began its investigation after local police said his prescriptions had been linked to drug trafficking and overdoses.

From January 2017 through September 2018, Bajwa issued 15,000 prescriptions for controlled substances to more than 1,000 patients in high quantities, the affidavit stated.

Bajwa’s license was suspended briefly in 2012 in relation to his prescriptions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide