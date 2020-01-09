By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

A Tucson-area woman was jailed after being arrested in the death of a Green Valley man with whom she had lived with in the past, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The department said in a statement that 46-year-old Emily Irene Wetherbee was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Kenneth Riggs at his home.

Deputies who responded Friday to a report of a “medical issue” at Riggs’home found him with “obvious signs of trauma.”

TOP STORIES
Democrats appear to delay vote challenging Trump's war powers after Iran strike
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.
Gunman sentenced to life in 'Fast and Furious' killing

Wetherbee was arrested during a traffic stop near Interstate 19 south of Tucson.

No additional information has been released, and online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Wetherbee who could comment on the allegation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide