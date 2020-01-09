By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

BURR, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a worker’s death at a cooperative’s location in southeast Nebraska’s Otoe County.

First responders were sent around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Frontier Cooperative site in Burr following a report about a tire exploding. Deputies found the worker dead when they arrived and another man with minor injuries, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The names of those involved and details about what happened haven’t been released. An autopsy was ordered.

