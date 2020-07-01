A Harvard-affiliated activist who threatened to stab and “bleed out” anyone who used the phrase “All Lives Matter” now says she is getting death threats herself.

Claira Janover, whose bio says she studies at Harvard and lives in New Haven, Conn., posted the short video June 30 to Tik Tok. On it, she snarls that anyone who has the “nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity,” an apparent reference to skin color, to use the phrase “All Lives Matter,” will suffer her wrath.

That will include her stabbing the speaker, who she threatened to mock as they “bleed out” and she claims her own paper cut “matters, too.”

The university acknowledged an email asking whether Harvard has a policy against students making violent threats against other members of the community.

However, some reports said Ms. Janover graduated in May and thus her social media posts may not be subject to any rules Harvard has for students’ expression.

The video went viral after conservatives drew attention to it on social media, but Ms. Janover also had support from commenters, too, who insisted conservatives could not take a joke.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter labelled Ms. Janover an “Asian Karen,” while some other commenters embraced her as their “queen.”

Social media platforms have recently been wrestling with content, and been accused of taking partisan stances toward what posts they will allow, permit with warning labels, or censor entirely.

Ms. Janover has since deleted the video, but has insisted she was joking and detailed threats she has received for making it.

“And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police,” she said on social media. “Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people - unlike cops, obviously.”

As for the supportive comments, Mr. Janover thanked them in the case she got “an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever - or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.