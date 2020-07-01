Fox News has fired “America’s Newsroom” anchor Ed Henry following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, executives for the cable network told employees Wednesday.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employees’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” Fox executives wrote in the memo. “We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and immediately removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”

The memo was signed by Fox News Media chief executive officer Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media president Jay Wallace and circulated online after being sent to employees.

Mr. Henry could not immediately be reached for comment.

