Fox News has fired “America’s Newsroom” anchor Ed Henry following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, executives for the cable network told employees Wednesday.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” Fox News executives wrote in an internal memo. “We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and immediately removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”

The memo was signed by Fox News Media chief executive officer Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media president Jay Wallace and was shared publicly after being sent to network employees.

A message requesting comment from Mr. Henry, 48, was not immediately returned.

Mr. Henry, a former CNN reporter, was hired by Fox News in 2011 to be its chief White House correspondent. He left that role in 2016 when he briefly took time off from the network on the heels of a tabloid reporting that he was involved in an extramarital affair. He subsequently began co-anchoring the “America’s Newsroom” morning show in January 2020.

Rotating news anchors will take Mr. Henry’s place on “America’s Newsroom” until a permanent replacement is named, Ms. Scott and Mr. Wallace wrote in the memo. Sandra Smith, the show’s co-host since 2017, will remain in that role, they wrote.

