June 30

The Daily Citizen-News on fireworks safety and safely observing the Fourth of July:

The Fourth of July - the day we celebrate our nation’s independence - is just days away.

Along with the cookouts, time on the water and at the pool, colorful displays of fireworks are part of our Independence Day tradition.

Some area residents may like to put on their own fireworks show, especially since some fireworks are legal in Georgia. Those limited items are mostly variations of sparklers and fountains.

You cannot have a large device that has an airborne projectile or has a report or explosion. The sale and use of most consumer types of fireworks, including firecrackers, skyrockets and cherry bombs, is still illegal in Georgia and punishable by a maximum fine of up to $1,000 and up to one year in jail, according to state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.

And there are restrictions on “home use.” On most days, fireworks can’t be used after 9 p.m. On July 3, 4 and Dec. 31, fireworks can set off until 11:59 p.m. An exception is made for Jan. 1, when fireworks can be used from midnight to 1 a.m., meaning the night of New Year’s Eve you can use fireworks an hour past midnight.

There are also other restrictions for using fireworks, according to the Dalton Police Department. It is illegal to use fireworks:

- Within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home or health care facility.

- Within 100 yards of an electric plant or water treatment plant.

- Within 100 yards of a facility that sells flammable liquids or gases.

- Within 100 yards of an electrical substation.

- Inside any park, historic site or recreational area owned by a governing authority without a special permit.

It is also unlawful to use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. And let’s not forget the dangers involved in handling fireworks, not only to yourself and others but to property that can be damaged or set on fire.

There are alternatives that the professionals are handling.

The City of Varnell and the Highland Forest subdivision host their annual fireworks show the day before Independence Day, at about 9:30 p.m. The show is for residents of the subdivision and the city of Varnell.

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department hosts a fireworks show on Saturday as part of its annual Fourth of July celebration.

The Dalton fireworks start between 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., depending on weather. The show will be at Heritage Point Park, 1275 Cross Plains Trail. The best place to watch the show is at the upper baseball/softball field, organizers say, and they are urging the public to practice social distancing guidelines, which include staying at least 6 feet away from each other.

Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dalton’s usual robust Independence Day celebration has been scaled back. The food eating contests, Little Miss Rec competition, pro wrestling and other events were canceled. The Heritage Point east concession stand opens at 5 p.m. The pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, 904 Civic Drive, is open from noon to 5 p.m.

This year, the town of Cohutta canceled its annual Fourth of July celebration. In Murray County, their fireworks display has been pushed back to Friday, Oct. 16, to coincide with the annual Black Bear Festival, which features arts and crafts.

Online: https://www.dailycitizen.news

June 28

Valdosta Daily Times on police department transparency and use of force by officers:

The good news is that Antonio Arnelo Smith will - hopefully - fully recover from his injuries.

The better news is that he is alive.

The bad news is that what happened to him should have never happened.

And it should never happen to anyone else in our community.

Police must do better, must be better.

The 46-year-old victim has sued the Valdosta police department claiming excessive force in a Feb. 8 incident where he was mistaken for a suspect in a panhandling investigation.

Video of the incident clearly shows Smith being thrown to the ground and being injured.

Police must deescalate.

Police must have more self-control and not be so easily amped up when they arrive on a scene.

Naturally, someone in a police encounter is going to be upset.

That person is likely to be really upset if being arrested, and especially if it happens suddenly with little to no explanation.

Police must be mature, professional and not allow their buttons to be pushed.

There is a cultural, macho, “I’m in charge here” mentality that must go away.

This is a new day for policing and criminal justice across the nation, and changes must be made.

Police must not assume that a person is guilty until proven innocent.

In Smith’s case, it is even worse because it was a clear case of mistaken identity.

He was not the suspect they were looking for when he was forcibly restrained and thrown to the ground.

It is beyond disturbing that this incident happened back in February and just came to light this past week.

It should not take open records requests, tipsters, a dedicated newspaper reporter and attorneys releasing videos in order for the public to know what is going on in their own community, with their own police department.

If a police officer had not been involved, and a public altercation between two people resulted in serious injuries the whole thing would have likely been included in an incident report readily available to the public and the press. What happened here was far worse than that and should have been immediately disclosed.

Building trust will not happen without improved transparency.

The police department knew about this incident when it first happened.

Not disclosing this information until being forced to do so, makes the police department and the city look even worse.

It should have been immediately disclosed along with full and complete information about disciplinary measures, if any; and if not, a full explanation as to why.

Concealing this kind of thing from the public, or cloaking it under some kind of pending litigation privilege, has no upside whatsoever.

Police must commit to better training of all officers, regardless of rank, and to full and complete transparency.

Online: http://www.valdostadailytimes.com

June 25

Savannah Morning News on the aftermath of Georgia’s June 9 primary election:

Since the moment Georgians exited their polling places on June 9, they have been casting their ballots on one issue.

Who is to blame for the election debacle?

In-person voting was a fiasco. Voters struggled to find relocated polls. Poll workers couldn’t get the new voting machines to power up. Technicians were scarce. Provisional ballots weren’t available.

Then came results reporting. Here in Chatham County, 60% of votes were cast absentee. That’s nearly 31,000 ballots, all of which must be processed and scanned by hand. The process took more than a week.

That meant that when the public visited the election reporting page on Chatham County Board of Elections website the morning of June 10, what they interpreted as definitive results - with all precincts reporting and a percentage counted number above 80%- were far from it. Those reports didn’t include the absentee ballots, which where the bulk of votes cast.

As a result, those who thought incumbent Chatham County Commissioner Tabitha Odell had finished third in her primary and missed a runoff later learned otherwise. Odell had enough votes in the absentee pile to finish second and earn a runoff spot against Tanya Milton.

The same happened in another commission race, where Michael Hamilton went from first to third, missing a runoff by eight votes.

The confusion extended to the national stage. Congressional candidate Lisa Ring, who chairs this district’s Democratic party, caught and passed Joyce Griggs in the primary once all the votes were counted. She didn’t get enough to win a majority and avoid a runoff, but she claimed a 5% advantage.

In conversations with several candidates about the post-election experience earlier this week, one comment resonated: “What country are we living in that this happens in a major election?”

Here’s a more pertinent question: How much worse could it get come the biggest election in recent memory on Nov. 3, when voter turnout is projected to be more than double the June 9 total?

OFFICIALS IN DENIAL

Listen to elections officials, and you have to wonder if voters will still be in line at the polls at dawn on Nov. 4 and whether we’ll have results before Christmas.

Georgia’s secretary of state, who runs the elections, downplayed the primary struggles last week in a hearing before state lawmakers. Brad Raffensperger inexplicably claimed most of the election day issues were confined to Fulton County and the new election equipment was mechanically sound.

Raffensperger noted only 14 voting machines failed on June 9. That figure conveniently omits the number of check-in tablets, touch-screen ballot marking devices and ballot printers rendered inoperable for parts of election day due to troubles faced by the poll workers charged with making them work.

Raffensperger’s testimony came after two weeks of him and his subordinates pointing fingers at county officials.

The secretary of state did offer one encouraging commitment during the hearing: He plans to put a tech support expert in every voting location in November. Here in Chatham County alone, that means 92 technicians - at least.

“You need larger polling locations or you need more polling locations,” Raffensperger said. “The most important thing obviously is training, training and retraining, and having more technicians in there.”

COUNTING THE VOTES

The state and county must also make allowances for more resources in the vote counting process.

The 30,000 absentee ballots cast two weeks ago are but a prelude to thousands more mail-in votes - 50,000 is a reasonable estimate, elections officials say - for the November election. Barring the discovery of a miracle treatment for COVID-19 or the fast tracking of a vaccine, the virus’ threat is going to lead to a significant number of Chatham County residents voting absentee again in the fall.

Consider that the 2016 general election, which like the coming one included a polarizing presidential race, attracted 113,000 voters. Turnout is likely to be closer to 140,000 this November. Even if only 40% of those voters go absentee - down from 60% earlier this month - that’s 56,000 ballots to be counted manually.

The state and county must make plans now to expedite the process. That means bringing on staff to sort and prep the ballots as they come in ahead of election day, and having an army of folks on hand to start counting those votes the moment those polls open on election day.

Election officials must remember voters care much more about who won the election than they do who is at fault among election officials.

Online: https://www.savannahnow.com

