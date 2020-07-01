More than 80 troops tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a survival training course at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Army officials confirmed this week.

The commander of the 1st Special Warfare Training Group ordered coronavirus testing for students attending the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) course, along with the instructors. After 106 soldiers were tested, 82 were found to be positive, officials with the Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School said.

“These soldiers will remain in isolation on Fort Bragg to protect their families and the local population from being infected,” officials said.

The outbreak at the SERE School apparently started after one of the training cadre became sick, which initiated a check on anyone who had been in contact with him, officials said.

Col. Stuart Farris, commander of the 1st Special Warfare Training Group, said the health and welfare of the students and staff is his top priority.

“We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families, as we are doing with the students who are currently in quarantine,” Col. Farris said.

