Hundreds of former officials who served under President George W. Bush are gearing up to endorse presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

The group of officials — which include members of Mr. Bush’s cabinet and other senior officers — has reportedly formed a political action committee dubbed 43 Alumni for Biden. Mr. Bush was the 43rd president.

“We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger,” Jennifer Millikin, one of the 43 Alumni organizers, who worked on Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign and later in the General Services Administration, told Reuters.

The PAC said it expects to launch a website and Facebook page on Wednesday and will release testimonial videos that feature high-profile Republicans praising the former Vice President. The group also intends to hold “get-out-the-vote” efforts in battleground states, according to the publication.

Mr. Bush’s office said it has been informed about the upcoming efforts but is not involved in the campaign.

“This November, we are choosing country over party,” said Kristopher Purcell, a former communications official in the Bush administration. “We believe that a Biden administration will adhere to the rule of law… and restore dignity and integrity to the White House.”

