CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the killing took place Tuesday near a strip mall in the city.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that Terreon Izavier Geter was shot and killed. Another person was seriously injured.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy heard the shots and tried to render aid, police said.

The killing is Charlotte’s 51st for the year 2020 and the third within 24 hours.

