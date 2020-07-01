By - Associated Press - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A 5-year-old Alabama boy was shot and wounded Tuesday while riding in a car, authorities said.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said the child’s condition was life-threatening, news outlets reported.

Mauldin said the child was in a vehicle traveling on Martin Luther King Drive Tuesday afternoon when an unknown person fired shots at the car, striking the child.

The boy was taken to Children’s of Alabama and police were later called to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

