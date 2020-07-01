The Republican Attorneys General Association came Wednesday to the defense of presidential statues being vandalized by left-wing mobs with an ad warning of the dangers of the “cancel culture.”

The one-minute ad called “Erasing History” shows the four faces on Mount Rushmore fading, juxtaposed with news footage showing attacks on statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as “America the Beautiful” plays forlornly in the background.

“Stop the madness,” says the caption at the end. “Defend the rule of law.”

The ad, timed to the Fourth of July holiday, says nothing about GOP candidates for state attorney general, but RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said the message is intended to remind Americans of “the dangers of the current ‘cancel culture’ ” and the threat to the rule of law “posed by anarchists and lawless liberals.”

“The 2020 election will be a referendum on law and order — and the choice is clear,” Mr. Piper said in a statement. “Americans who want to protect their freedom, history, and the rule of law will vote for Republican AGs. A stark contrast to Democrats, complicit with today’s cancel culture and various attempts to erase Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln from our history books.”

He cited a Monday tweet by the Democratic National Committee, which was quickly deleted, that accused President Trump of “holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore — a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

“It’s absurd to think Democrats could be offended by Mount Rushmore or the Fourth of July,” Mr. Piper said. “However, today’s cancel culture has absolutely nothing to do with promoting equality or ensuring domestic tranquility and everything to do with creating division and destroying anything and everything lawless liberals think they might hate.”

Monuments and statues across the nation have been defaced and pulled down in the protests and rioting that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis police custody. Four officers have been fired and charged in his death.

June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET



The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020

NEW: RAGA Releases New Ad “Erasing History” Defending America’s History from the Lawless Liberals 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸https://t.co/rP8L8nw3iy — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) July 1, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.