Seattle police early Wednesday retook the autonomous zone from Black Lives Matter, carrying out an order from the mayor three weeks after protesters took over a six-block area and named it the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.

Police arrested at least 13 people during the operation that began at about 5 a.m., quickly reclaiming the East Precinct building and dispersing protesters, most of whom had left by about 6:20 a.m., according to KING5 in Seattle.

Police chief Carmen Best said in a statement that Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the area after a rash of violence in the zone.

“This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers,” said the chief’s statement.

“As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community,” she said.

The mayor had come under heavy criticism for allowing the protesters to remain entrenched in the area. Early on, she compared the protest to a “block party” and the “summer of love,” which she later walked back as violence escalated.

Photos from the scene showed crews moving in to clear debris from the streets — numerous tents, blankets, sleeping bags, protest signs and other items were left behind — and as well as refuse from portable toilets called Honey Buckets that were tipped over during the evacuation.

The Seattle Human Services Department said staffers were on site offering “resources, services, and shelter,” as well as helping people store their personal possessions.

Police on bicycles wearing heavy gear cleared the area, which was originally named the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone before protesters changed the name.

“Officers enforcing today’s order are wearing a higher-level of protective gear,” said a police statement. “Police are utilizing this equipment because individuals associated w/the CHOP are known to be armed and dangerous/may be associated with shootings, homicides, robberies, assaults &other violent crimes.”

Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area. Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order. https://t.co/SpVRYIB8eg pic.twitter.com/JAt2AvUTCr — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

This is what’s left of the #CHOP as of 7:18 am… pic.twitter.com/pT3eGiAwLI — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

