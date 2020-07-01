“The Squad,” a group of four liberal Democratic lawmakers, on Wednesday launched a joint fundraising operation to support their reelection campaigns and bolster far-left candidates running for Congress across the nation.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan announced they were joining forces through the Squad Victory Fund.

“The Squad Victory Fund will support our re-elections to Congress — so we can continue to advocate and legislate for progress — and support our leadership PACs, which invest in the grassroots infrastructure that supports the progressive movement across the country,” Ms. Omar said in a fundraising email with the three other freshman Democratic congresswomen.

Ms. Tlaib said the movement is “strong, and Republicans are scared of our collective power.”

“We have to be ready because they are already doing everything they can to stop us,” she said.

The foursome represents safe Democratic districts.

They have clashed with President Trump as well as Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, who have warned that their strong liberal progressive vision isn’t an easy sell in swing districts across the country.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.