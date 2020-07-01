A soldier from Fort Hood in Texas fatally shot himself as investigators were closing in on him in connection with the disappearance of Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

The junior soldier, who has not been identified, fled the post late Tuesday as special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and other law enforcement agencies were attempting to track him down.

Police in neighboring Killeen, Texas, later found the soldier in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

“As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself. The suspect succumbed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Killeen police said Wednesday.

A civilian taken into custody at the scene remains at the county jail awaiting charges, officials said.

The Texas Rangers, Army CID agents and other police continue to process a scene near the post where partial human remains were discovered Tuesday. A positive identification is pending to determine if the remains are that of the missing soldier.

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” said Chris Grey, a spokesman for Army CID.

The 20-year-old soldier was last seen April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her unit in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. Family members said she was sexually harassed at the post and have asked Congress to investigate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.