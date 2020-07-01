President Trump said Wednesday he doesn’t have a problem with masks and he would wear one if he found himself in a crowd without enough distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m all for masks, I think masks are good,” he told the Fox Business Network.

“If I’m in a group of people where we’re not 10 feet away — but usually I’m not in that position,” he added. “And everyone’s tested, because I’m the president they get tested before they see me. If I were in a tight situation, with people, I would absolutely [wear one].”

Democrats and public health experts have called on Mr. Trump to issue a forceful endorsement of mask-wearing as a way to stop the spread of the virus, as recorded transmission rises in about two-thirds of the states.

The president hasn’t offered much praise of masks, often highlighting the fact it’s optional. Some Democrats want him to issue a nationwide mandate to wear masks in public.

Mr. Trump said he doesn’t know that a mandatory order is necessary because there are plenty of places in the U.S. where people can properly maintain distance from each other.

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, a Republican, says Mr. Trump should wear a mask once in a while to set a good example for his supporters.

The president said people have seen him wearing a mask before.

In Many, he donned one for part a tour a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, although out of view of TV cameras.

Ford confirmed the president did wear the mask during his tour of the plant floor, as per company policy, and photos of him wearing it surfaced later in the day.

“I sort of liked the way it looked,” he told Fox Business.

