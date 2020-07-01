The White House celebrated the eradication of Seattle’s police-free “autonomous zone” on Wednesday, saying President Trump’s vision for law and order “set the tone” for its dismantling.

“We are pleased to report that law and order has prevailed and Seattle has been liberated from the anarchists,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

She criticized “failed Democrat politicians” whom she said have allowed lawlessness in major cities this year.

“Anarchy in our streets is unacceptable, and anger is not enough,” Ms. McEnany said. “You have a president committed to action.”

Mr. Trump repeatedly offered to send National Guard troops to Seattle, if asked by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. But the Democrat never asked.

City police moved into the zone in force Wednesday, quickly clearing out demonstrators who had seized control of the area weeks ago.

