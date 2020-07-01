President Trump’s biggest trade achievement went into effect Wednesday as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaced NAFTA, with administration officials saying it highlights the president’s commitment to saving American jobs.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who worked closely on the deal, said the agreement is even more important as the U.S. economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates that now, more than ever, the United States must stop the outsourcing of jobs and increase our manufacturing capacity and investment here at home,” he said. “With the USMCA’s entry into force, we take another giant step forward in reaching this goal and advancing President Trump’s vision for pro-worker trade policies.”

Mr. Trump had threatened to rip up the 1990s-era NAFTA deal unless Canada and Mexico agreed to more favorable trade terms for the U.S. The new agreement includes stricter rules on reduced tariffs for autos and auto parts, a feature that the president says will bring back manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

The new deal also modernizes trade in the digital era, prohibiting the three countries from imposing tariffs on digital products such as movies and streaming services.

The full economic impact of the agreement is expected to come gradually. The U.S. International Trade Commission estimated last year that the deal will increase U.S. GDP by $68.2 billion (0.35%) and U.S. employment by 176,000 jobs (0.12%) over six years.

“The former NAFTA treaty was filled with holes and it caused a big increase in our deficits with our two big trading partners,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Wednesday on Fox Business. “Since NAFTA, we have incurred more than $1 trillion of deficits with Mexico.”

He said the new agreement is “a very, very important thing, both for agricultural products and for manufactured products, especially automobiles.”

The trade milestone comes as a new poll shows Mr. Trump losing ground with voters on his handling of the economy, viewed as his strongest argument for reelection.

The CNBC/Change Research survey found that 55% of battleground voters (up from 53% two weeks ago) do not agree that “Donald Trump has done enough to help working Americans make it through the current economic downturn.”

In the poll, 48% of voters in six battleground states reported lost wages in their household as a result of COVID-19. More than three out of four voters, 77%, are still experiencing wage cuts.

And the poll found that 36% of battleground voters or someone in their household lost a job or was furloughed as a result of COVID-19. Of those, 75% remain out of a job or furloughed.

Also, 54% of battleground voters say they are “more concerned that if we don’t extend the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits that people who have lost jobs will fall further behind and the recession will get deeper.”

