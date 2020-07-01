The White House is stepping up its pushback on reports that Russia had placed bounties on U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, as President Trump insists the reports are a “hoax.”

“The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, pointing to a New York Times report that U.S. intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence agents had offered the bounties to militants linked to the Taliban.

The paper said Mr. Trump was briefed on the matter and that the National Security Council held a meeting about it in late March. Mr. Trump and the White House have insisted that he was not briefed on the issue until after the publication’s story was published.

White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien came to the president’s defense and reiterated that he was not briefed at the time because the allegations in the story were “uncorroborated.”

“The intelligence community did not have a consensus and as a result the president’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him because it was unverified evidence,” Mr. O’Brien told Fox News Wednesday morning, adding that he “fully supports” the briefer’s decision.

Several media outlets have also reported that the matter was included in the president’s daily briefing earlier this year, citing unnamed sources. The story has been disputed by White House officials as well as Mr. Trump who tweeted later Wednesday that he “was never briefed because any info that they may have had did not rise to that level.”

Mr. Trump suggested “the secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!”

Mr. O’Brien called the stories “unfortunate” and said that it may now “be impossible to get to the bottom of this,” because information had been leaked.

